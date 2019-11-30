Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Phase 1 Today: List of documents that can be used as photo identity proof other than Voter ID

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Phase 1 Today: The first phase of the five-stage Jharkhand Assembly polls kicks off on 30 November (Saturday) starting with 13 constituencies across six districts, when a total of 37,83,055 voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm. There will be separate queues for the differently-abled along with ramp and wheelchair facilities, an Election Commission of India (EC) release said.

To cast their vote, every voter will need to carry their voter slip (it can be downloaded online from nvsp.in) along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the EC.

On its official website, the poll body ruled out photo voter slips as stand-alone identification document for voters to exercise their franchise. The commission also laid out a direction that electors who are unable to produce the Voter's ID can produce one of the following alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity.

Here's the list of eleven documents that can be used as a photo identity proof other than a Voter-ID:

1) Passport

2) Driving license

3) Service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies

4) PAN card

5) Aadhar card

6) Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

7) Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

8) MNREGA job card,

9) Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

10) Pension document with photograph

11) Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.