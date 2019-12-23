Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Jamua profile: BJP's Kedar Hazra looks at second consecutive term; JVMP fields Satya Narayan Das

Jamua Assembly Elections 2019 | The Jamua Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 16 December along with 14 other constituencies in phase four of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Jamua is part of the Giridih district.

Demography

Jamua predominantly depends on agriculture. However, brick kilns and stone crushing plants are major establishments in the block too.

Hills occupy a large portion of the district. The soil is generally rocky and sandy and that helps jungles and bushes to grow. The forest area forms a large portion of total area. Rice is the main crop but maize, wheat, sugar cane, pulses and vegetables are also grown.

According to the 2011 Census, the main languages spoken in Jamua are Khortha, Hindi and Urdu. As per the Census, Jamua had a total population of 1,124, of which 574 (51 percent) were males and 550 (49 percent) were females.

Results in the last three elections

The current sitting MLA is BJP's Kedar Hazra, who had defeated JVMP candidate Satya Narayan Das with over 23,000 votes in the 2014 state Assembly elections. Das had also lost to JVM's Chandrika Mahto in the 2009 state polls. I the 2005 Assembly election, Kedrar Hazra had defeated Mahto with around 7,000 votes.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 2,92,508

Male: 1,54,918

Female: 1,37,589

Transgender: 1

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 58.99 percent

Polling stations: 400

Major parties in the fray: NSM, BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

