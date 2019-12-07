Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Here's how to find your name in voters' list, locate polling booth for phase 2 polls

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Election in the 82-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in five phases starting from 30 November (Saturday) when polling in 13 constituencies across six districts will decide the fate of 189 candidates.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm.

To simplify the electoral process, the Election Commission runs various awareness programmes to educate voters about the due diligence and requirements. However, the initial trial of paperwork, the fact the polling process is completely electronic, and the sheer confusion over division of districts into Assembly segments and various polling booths can be daunting for first-time voters.

To help citizens in exercising their democratic right, here is the process to find your name in the list of voters and how to locate your polling booth in the city.

How to check your name in electoral roll (voters' list)

Every Indian citizen who is above 18 years of age and is a domicile of Jharkhand is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls. However, to claim that right, it is essential to register yourself in the list of voters or electoral roll. If you have signed up for the same, here is how you can verify whether your name features in the official list of registered voters.

Through the online method

1) Log on to 164.100.150.3/SearchEngine/

2) Select your district from the dropdown menu

3) Select your Assembly Constituency based on the part of the city you reside in (or the address mentioned in the documents submitted during registration)

4) Either type your full name or you can enter your EPIC number (Voter ID number)

5) Hit on 'Search' button

6) Search and scan for your name from the list arranged in alphabetical order

You may have to run another search as many streets and localities have overlapping address particulars. So if you don’t find your name in the first attempt, you are advised to try out areas in your immediate neighbourhood.

Through Mobile app

1) Android users can download the mobile application from google play store

2) iPhone users may visit the App Store and search for voter helpline, or click here

How to locate your polling booth

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. For the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections the state Election Commission has made arrangements for 3,906 polling stations across 13 constituencies, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities

1) Voters can go to electoralsearch.in

2) Fill out your details like name, age, father/ husband’s name/ gender etc and click submit

3) You can also shift to the second tab and run a direct search if you have your voter ID card handy, by simply entering your voter ID number.

