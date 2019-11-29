Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Garhwa profile: BJP's Satyendra Nath Tiwari to contest against JMM's Mithilesh Kumar Thakur

Garhwa Assembly Elections 2019 | The Garhwa Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 30 November along with 12 other constituencies in phase one of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Garhwa is part of the Palamu parliamentary seat.

Results in the last three elections

RJD’s Giri Nath Singh won the 2005 Assembly polls, with a margin of over 9,000 votes, but lost to JVM’s Satyendra Nath Tiwari in the 2009 state polls by a considerable margin of more than 10,000 votes. Tiwari then switched camps to the BJP and again defeated Singh by a margin of over 21, 000 votes in the 2014 polls.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January, 2020.

Demography

Garhwa is one of the two Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Garhwa district. It is one of the Vidhan Sabha segments of the Palamu Lok Sabha constituency along with five other segments, namely Bhawanathpur in this district and Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur and Hussainabad in Palamu district.

Garhwa lies partially under the rain shadow area and often haunted by drought. Although yearly average rainfall is sufficient for agriculture work but unequal distribution of seasonal rain affects the main crops badly. During summer season water level of the district goes down and large number of villages have to face scarcity of water. Due to drought a section of agricultural labour migrate every year to nearby districts of other states for employment.

Rice is the main staple food of the district and it is chiefly grown. Maize and wheat are other notable crops. Sugarcane, oilseeds, pulses and vegetables are also grown in the district.

The Garhwa district is primarily rural and most of the population resides in villages. The hills are widely scattered. Tribal population of the district still lives in forest tract. The speed of urbanisation has been extremely slow due to rural economy based on agriculture.

Garwha is also one of the six districts that will be the beneficiary of irrigation projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January. Uproar over the tree-cutting due to these projects was witnessed in the Jharkhand Assembly. The state government then promised that 37 lakh saplings would be planted in the Garwha and Palamu districts.

The region has witnessed attacks by Naxals in the recent past. In July, a dozen armed ultras of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) poured petrol and set two trucks on fire at Kurun village and roughed up the drivers.

It had a population of 13,22,784, as per 2011 India census, including 6,83,575 males and 6,39,209 females. Over 6,69,308 people are literate.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 80

Total electors: 2,03,562

Male: 1,03,218

Female: 99,751

Transgender: None

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 67 percent

Polling stations: 353

Major parties in the fray: BJP, RJD, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

