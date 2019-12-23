Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Dhanwar profile: CPI(M)(L)'s sitting MLA Raj Kumar Yadav faces JVMP chief

Dhanwar Assembly Elections 2019 | The Dhanwar Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 12 December along with 17 other constituencies in phase three of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Dhanwar is part of the Giridih parliamentary seat.

Results in the last three elections

BJP’s Ravindra Kumar Rai won the 2005 Assembly polls defeating CPI(ML)(L)’s Raj Kumar Yadav. Yadav was again defeated by JVM’s Nizamuddin Ansari in the 2009 Assembly elections, but was voted into power in the 2014 polls, defeating JVMP’s Babulal Marandi. In the 2019 polls, JMM has given its ticket to Nizamuddin Ansari, while Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) will field its chief Babu Lal Marandi. BJP is fielding Lakshman Prasad, while CPI (ML)(L) has fielded its sitting MLA Yadav.

Demography

Dhanwar is home to many small business, with markets dealing majorly in food products, cloth, jewellery, and metals. It is also famous for silver ornaments and metals utensils, apart from a rapidly growing electronic market.

The soil is generally rocky and sandy and that helps jungles and bushes to grow. Apart from rice, other important crops being grown are maize, wheat, sugar cane, pulses and vegetables.

According to the 2011 Census, the main languages spoken are Hindu, Urdu and Khortha.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 2,67,352 population, with 1,38,380 males and 1,28,972 females.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 3,07,519

Male: 1,62,506

Female: 1,45,011

Transgender: 2

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 63.64 percent

Polling stations: 424

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JVM and the alliance between JMM, Congress and RJD

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.