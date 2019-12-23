Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Chatra profile: BJP gives ticket to former RJD MLA in hopes of retaining seat

Chatra Assembly Elections 2019 | The Chatra Assembly constituency in Jharkhand voted on 30 November along with 12 other constituencies in phase one of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Chatra is one of the twenty-four districts of the state of Jharkhand and came into existence in 1991.

Results in the last three elections

BJP’s Jay Prakash Bhogta won the Assembly polls in 2014, defeating JVM(P)’s Satyanand Bhokta by a margin of over 20,000 votes. In the 2009 elections, RJD’s Janardan Paswan emerged victorious over BJP’s Subedar Paswan and in 2005, BJP’s Bhokta defeated RJD's Paswan.

BSP’s Goutam Ravidas, BJP’s Janardan Paswan, JD(U)’s Kedar Bhuiyan, RJD’s Satyanand Bhokta, JVM(P)’s Tileshwar Ram are among the candidate who contested from Chatra in the 2019 Assembly polls.

Demography

Chatra district is located in the Hazaribag plateau. It is bounded by the district of Gaya of Bihar state in the north, Palamu district in the west and Latehar in the south and Koderma and Hazaribag district in the east.

Major parts of the geographical area of the district are formed of red laterite acidic soil, with the upland generally covered by morum and stone. The landscape is formed of hills and undulating plateau. The inhabitants of this area depend primarily on agriculture and forest products for their livelihood. The main crop of this area is paddy, but millets, mustard, niger, maize, wheat, mahua, jackfruit and blackberry are also cultivated. Agriculture is mainly dependent on rainwater.

Chatra has some waterfalls due to scarp landforms. It is also a part of the Red Corridor, a region in the eastern, central and the southern parts of India that experience considerable Naxalite–Maoist insurgency.

Chatra district wass listed as a backward region in 2006 and received financial support from the Backward Regions Grant Fund. The fund, created by the Government of India, is designed to redress regional imbalances in development.

According to the 2011 census, Chatra district has a population of 10,42,886, roughly equal to the nation of Cyprus or the US state of Rhode Island. The district has a population density of 275 inhabitants per square kilometre. Its population growth rate over the decade 2001-2011 was 28.98 percent. Chatra has a sex ratio of 951 females for every 1000 males and a literacy rate of 60.18 percent.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 3,72,433

Male: 1,95,090

Female: 1,77,341

Transgender: 2

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 53.62 percent

Polling stations: 475

Major parties in the fray: NSM, BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly was being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

