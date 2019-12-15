Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Chandankiyari (SC) profile: BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri to contest against AJSU's Uma Kant Razzak

Chandankiyari (SC) Assembly Elections 2019 | Currently held by Amar Kumar Bauri, who won the 2014 General Assembly Election from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) with 81,925 votes, the constituency of Chandankiyari will go the polls in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 16 December.

In 2019, state Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri, who was one of the six JVM-P MLAs merged with the BJP in 2015, will contest from here. From the AJSU Party, Uma Kant Razzak will contest.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 37

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 73.74 percent

Demography: Located in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, this seat falls under the Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. As per the estimates of 2011 census, of the total 3,60,074 population 96.77 percent is rural and 3.23 percent is urban. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 23.53 and 7.66, respectively out of total population.

Results in last three years:

In 2014, Umakant Rajak of AJSU was the runner up in the election with 47,761 votes, while Amar Kumar Bauri emerged the winner. However, in 2009, tables were turned, when Rajak of the AJSU had defeated Bauri by a threadbare margin of over 3000 votes.

Rajak had also contested in 2005 on an AJSU ticket, not making much luck as he lost the Assembly elections to JMM candidate Haru Rajwar by a vote margin of 4,117 votes.

Major parties in the fray

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST. The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 were 24,803. After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May. The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

