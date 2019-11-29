Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Bhawanathpur profile: BJP fields sitting MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi against Congress' KP Yadav

Bhawanathpur Assembly Elections 2019 | The Bhawanathpur Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 30 November along with 12 other constituencies in phase one of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Bhawanathpur is part of the Palamu parliamentary seat.

Results in the last three elections

NSM candidate Bhanu Pratap Shahi won the 2005 Assembly polls, with a margin of over 5,000 votes, but lost to Congress’ Anant Pratap Deo in the 2009 state polls by a massive margin of more than 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Assembly election, Deo, who had switched to the BJP, lost to Shahi by just over 2,000 votes.

Six MLAs from Opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on 23 October in Ranchi. Among the six, Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi, Mandu MLA JP Bhai Patel and Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Bhawanathpur MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi from Nav Jawan Sangharsh Morcha and Lahardagga MLA Sukhdev Bhagat and Barhi MLA Manoj Yadav from Congress have also joined the BJP.

Shahi announced the merger of his party Naujawan Sangharsh Morcha with BJP. Shahi has represented Bhawanathpur Assembly thrice and was also Health Minister during Madhu Koda Government. “There is no bigger issue than nationalism in Country. The nation is in safe hands and Modi by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir had created history,” he said.

Demography

Bhawanathpur is one of the two Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Garhwa district. It belongs to Palamu parliamentary constituency, which also comprises of Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur and Hussainabad in Palamu districts.

It had a population of 85,319, as per 2011 India census, including 44,673 males and 40,646 females. Over 43,000 people are illiterate and more than 10,000 belong to Scheduled Tribes.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 81

Total electors: 3,10,943

Male: 1,67,173

Female: 1,43,770

Transgender: None

Polling stations: 351

Major parties in the fray: NSM, BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.