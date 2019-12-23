Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Bermo profile: Congress takes sitting BJP MLA in this Bokaro district seat

Bermo Assembly Election 2019 | Currently held by BJP MLA Yogeshwar Mahto, who polled 42.99 percent of the votes in 2014 General Assembly Election, the constituency of Bermo will go the polls in the third phase of the five-stage Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December.

Congress candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh is taking on sitting BJP MLA Mahto from this constituency.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 3,11,107

Males: 1,63,666

Females: 1,47,440

Transgender: 1

Polling stations: 356

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 65.40 percent

Demography:

Located in Bokaro district of Jharkhand, this seat comes under Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. As per the estimates of 2011 census, of the total 4,36,764 population 36.21 percent is rural and 63.79 percent is urban. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 13.79 and 15.8, respectively out of total population.

Results in last three years:

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP had won the elections by defeating Congress and its major allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United), and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Yogeshwar Mahto won over Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Congress by 42.99 percent votes.

However, Singh could manage a win against Mahto in 2009, when he garnered 47,744 votes.

In 2005 again, Singh could not make much luck as he lost to Mahto by a margin of over 9,000 votes.

Major parties in the fray:

The major political parties contesting the this time include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and the alliance between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.

At present, the state is ruled by the BJP in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January, 2020.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST. The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 were 24,803. After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May. The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

