Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Bagodar profile: Sitting BJP MLA aims at retain power, as CPI (ML) (L) candidate eyes comeback

Bagodar Assembly Elections 2019 | The Bagodar Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 16 December along with 14 other constituencies in phase four of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Baghmara is part of the Giridih district and comes under the Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in the last three elections

The current sitting MLA is BJP's Nagendra Mahto, who had defeated CPI (ML) (L) candidate Vinod Kumar by around 4,000 votes in the 2014 state Assembly elections. Mahto had faced defeat at the hands of Kumar in the 2005 and 2009 Assembly polls, when the former garnered over 24,000 votes and 6,000 votes less than the latter.

Demography

The Giridih district, within which Bagodar lies, has a western posrtion which is part of a larger central plateau. The rest of the district is a lower plateau or a flat table land.

Bagodar is thickly forested and has generous coal and mica reserves.

The main sources of livelihood here are from the jobs of cultivators, agricultural workers and household industry workers. However, only 42 percent of the population isworking.Rice is the main crop in the region, while other crops grown are maize, wheat, sugar cane, pulses and vegetables.

As per the 2011 Census of India Bagodar had a total population of 9,934, of whom 5,124 (52 percent) were males and 4,810 (48 percent) were females.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 3,19,974

Male: 1,66,701

Female: 1,53,268

Transgender: 5

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 66.72 percent

Polling stations: 454

Major parties in the fray: NSM, BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

