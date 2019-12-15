Jharkhand Assembly Election, Dhanbad profile: BJP and JMM set to do battle over coal capital of country

Dhanbad Assembly Elections 2019 | Known for its coal blocks and minerals, Dhanbad is one of the most important Assembly segments in Jharkhand. The 2019 election is likely to witness a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the Opposition alliance in the coal capital of India.

BJP has won the Dhanbad Assembly twice in the last three elections, while Congress has emerged winner only once. The Assembly constituency will vote on 16 December along with 14 other constituencies in phase four of the Jharkhand Assembly election.

Raj Sinha of the BJP is the current MLA from the constituency. He had won the election in 2014 by defeating Mannan Mallick of the Congress with a huge margin of over 52,000 votes. In 2009, Congress' Mallick had wrested the seat from the BJP defeating Sinha in a close contest. The vote difference between the two was just 890 votes. In the 2005 election, Pashupati Nath Singh of the BJP had won the seat by defeating Mallick. Singh had received 83.692 votes while Mallick had received 62,012 votes.

Demography

With a population of 5,64,468, the Dhanbad administrative block is one of the most important Assembly seats and presents a litmus test for the ruling parties' industrial and environmental policies.

The administrative centre of the Dhanbad district, it is also is known for some important Institutions like ISM, CMRI, DGMS Hqtr, BCCL Headquarters. Like other Assembly segments in Dhanbad, the Dhanbad block too appears to be an amalgamation of Jharkhand and Bengal culture due to its proximity to Bengal.

Majority of the population either works in coal mining and related industries or is involved in farming. There are 85 villages in the Dhanbad administrative block.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 40

Population: 5,64,468

Total electors: 3,83,351

Male: 2,10,986

Female: 1,72,363

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 59.27 percent

Major parties in the fray

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 were 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

