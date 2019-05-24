Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jhargram Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:00:19 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Kunar Hembram 626,583 Votes 45% Votes
AITC Birbaha Saren (Tudu) 614,816 Votes 44% Votes
CPI(M) Deblina Hembram 75,680 Votes 5% Votes
INC Jageswar Hembram 20,754 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 17,692 Votes 1% Votes
IND Narendra Nath Hembram 13,228 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Ashok Kumar Murmu 11,324 Votes 1% Votes
JP (N) Birbaha Hansda 11,204 Votes 1% Votes
ABJP Maheswar Hembram 8,484 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Sushil Mandi 6,449 Votes 0% Votes

Jhargram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 14,75,112 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,53,840

Female electors: 7,21,272

Assembly Constituencies: Nayagram (ST), Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Garhbeta, Salboni, Binpur (ST), Bandwan (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Communist Party of India Marxist's (CPM) Rupchand Murmu represented the constituency between 1991 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, CPM’s Pulin Bihari Baske won the seat. However, he lost to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Uma Saren in 2014 polls.

Demographics: This constituency is dominated by the tribal electorate. Tribals constitute 30 percent of the population in this constituency. The Santhals are the most dominant tribe, as they account for 50 percent of the total tribal population in the state. It is to be noted that BJP has been making inroads into the tribal vote bank in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:00:19 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile