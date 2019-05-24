Jhargram Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Jhargram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 14,75,112 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,53,840

Female electors: 7,21,272

Assembly Constituencies: Nayagram (ST), Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Garhbeta, Salboni, Binpur (ST), Bandwan (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Communist Party of India Marxist's (CPM) Rupchand Murmu represented the constituency between 1991 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, CPM’s Pulin Bihari Baske won the seat. However, he lost to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Uma Saren in 2014 polls.

Demographics: This constituency is dominated by the tribal electorate. Tribals constitute 30 percent of the population in this constituency. The Santhals are the most dominant tribe, as they account for 50 percent of the total tribal population in the state. It is to be noted that BJP has been making inroads into the tribal vote bank in this constituency.

