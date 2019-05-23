Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jhansi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Anurag Sharma from BJP is leading with 57% votes

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:04:39 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Anurag Sharma 170,440 Votes 57% Votes
INC Shivsharan 102,375 Votes 34% Votes
SP Shyam Sundar Singh 15,987 Votes 5% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,176 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sunil Prajapati 1,410 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramgopal 948 Votes 0% Votes
KRSP Gaurishankar 800 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Jagat Vikram Singh 741 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raja Khateek 566 Votes 0% Votes
SJP Dilshad Ahmed 564 Votes 0% Votes
BKD Shruti Agrawal 461 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalpana Khard 451 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Jhansi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 10,34,085(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,97,930

Male electors: 10,34,085

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur, Lalitpur, Mehroni

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Congress has won the seat twice in last two decades: Sujan Singh Bundela in the 1999 elections and Pradeep Jain Aditya in the 2009 elections. Chandrapal Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. In 2014, Union Minister Uma Bharti won the seat by a margin of 1.9 lakh votes.

Demographics: Jhansi is the historical epicentre of Bundelkhand, a region ravaged by drought for many years now. While development issues remain the top agenda, caste is an important factor here. Jhansi and nearby Lalitpur district ( two constituencies) have a sizeable number of Dalit – Pasi sub-caste – voters, who have traditionally been loyal to BSP. However, a number of non-Yadav OBCs are also influential in this area.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:04:39 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile