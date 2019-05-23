Jhansi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Anurag Sharma from BJP is leading with 57% votes

Jhansi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 10,34,085(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,97,930

Male electors: 10,34,085

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur, Lalitpur, Mehroni

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Congress has won the seat twice in last two decades: Sujan Singh Bundela in the 1999 elections and Pradeep Jain Aditya in the 2009 elections. Chandrapal Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. In 2014, Union Minister Uma Bharti won the seat by a margin of 1.9 lakh votes.

Demographics: Jhansi is the historical epicentre of Bundelkhand, a region ravaged by drought for many years now. While development issues remain the top agenda, caste is an important factor here. Jhansi and nearby Lalitpur district ( two constituencies) have a sizeable number of Dalit – Pasi sub-caste – voters, who have traditionally been loyal to BSP. However, a number of non-Yadav OBCs are also influential in this area.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.