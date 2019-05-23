Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,50,753

Female electors: 7,65,869

Male electors: 8,84,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of Madhepura Assembly segment were merged with Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Khajauli, Babubarhi, Rajnagar (SC), Jhanjharpur, Phulparas, Laukaha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Devendra Prasad Yadav represented the constituency in 1999 and 2004, though in the latter polls he contested as an RJD candidate. In 2009, Mangani Lal Mandal from the JD(U) won the seat. At present, BJP’s Birendra Kumar Chaudhary is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani district. Jhanjharpur receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 44,87,379.

