Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:22:34 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PPI(D) Ganga Prasad Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Ramprit Mandal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Raj Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMTP Chhedi Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
SJDD Devendra Prasad Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Ramanand Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
AMP Ratneshwar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBSP Prabhat Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Bhartia 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Surendra Prasad Suman 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Lakshman Prasad Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAM Ramesh Kamat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Om Prakash Poddar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganpati Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bipin Kumar Singhwait 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bablu Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Gulab Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,50,753

Female electors: 7,65,869

Male electors: 8,84,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of Madhepura Assembly segment were merged with Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Khajauli, Babubarhi, Rajnagar (SC), Jhanjharpur, Phulparas, Laukaha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Devendra Prasad Yadav represented the constituency in 1999 and 2004, though in the latter polls he contested as an RJD candidate. In 2009, Mangani Lal Mandal from the JD(U) won the seat. At present, BJP’s Birendra Kumar Chaudhary is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani district. Jhanjharpur receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 44,87,379.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:22:34 IST

