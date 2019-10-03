Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Jhajjar profile: Seat has been mostly held by Congress since 2005, rivals may face tough fight

Jhajjar Assembly Elections 2019 |With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Jhajjar Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 66

Total electors: 1,70,189

Female electors: 78,791

Male electors: 91,396

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Results in the last four elections: Independent candidate Daryab Singh won in the 2000 elections by securing 38,50 percent of the vote share and defeating Phul Chand of the Congress. In 2005, the Congress’ Hari Ram gained over the INLD’s Kanta Devi with over 14,000 votes. Kanta Devi lost again in 2009 to Geeta Bhukkal of the Congress who won the 2014 elections too.

Joginder from INLD, Ramdhan from Bahujan Samaj Party, Geeta Bhukkal from Congress and Rakesh Kumar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Jhajjar LAC in 2019

Demographics: Jhajjar has an obscure history. Its famous Nawab, Abdul Rehman Khan, was a part of the Revolt of 1857 against the British.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .