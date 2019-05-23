Co-presented by


Jehanabad Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:20:22 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RSMP(S) Arun Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RNVP Arbind Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBC Avinash Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Uma Shankar Verma 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSD Meera Kumari Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Kunti Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Surendra Prasad Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Nitya Nand Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMGTP Ramjee Kewat 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJVM Rajendra Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Sunil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandra Prakash 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Chandeshwar Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
Jehanabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 14,23,246

Female electors: 6,71,661

Male electors: 7,51,585

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Arwal, Kurtha, Jahanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Atri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally a Communist bastion, the seat has been won by RJD, JD(U) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party in the last four elections. In 1999, JD(U)’s Arun Kumar won the seat but lost it to RJD’s Ganesh Prasad Singh in 2004. In 2009, JD(U)’s Jagdish Sharma grabbed the seat. RLSP’s  Arun Kumar is the current MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Arwal and Jehanabad districts and a part of Gaya district. It is a Naxal-hit area. Jehanabad district has a population of 11,25,313 people with 2,22,974 belonging to Scheduled Castes. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Arwal district has a population of 7,00,843 people with a literacy rate of 55.12 percent.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:20:22 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:20:22 IST

