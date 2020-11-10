Jehanabad Election Result 2020: Assembly seat sees triangular contest among JDU, RJD, LJP; Krishnanandan Prasad Verma

JDU's Krishnanandan Prasad Verma who is the minister for education and social welfare in the present Nitish Kumar government faces a challenge from Indu Devi Kashyap of the LJP but incumbent MLA from RJD Kumar Krishna Mohan is unlikely to let go off his seat easily.

Jehanabad Election Result 2020: Falling under the district and Lok Sabha constituency with the same name, the Jehanabad Assembly Constituency has remained is an RJD stronghold.

Here is some information about the Jehanabad constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,86,098

Number of male voters: 1,50,106

Number of female voters: 1,35,984

Number of transgender voters: 8

Voter turnout in 2020: 52.98 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.22 percent