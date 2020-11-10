Jehanabad Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan defeats JD(U)' Krishnanandan Prasad Verma by 33,902 votes
The election to the Jehanabad constituency was said to be a triangular contest between RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan, JD(U)'s Krishnanandan Prasad Verma and LJP's Indu Devi Kashyap
Jehanabad Election Final Result 2020 Declared: JD(U) has suffered a big loss from 216 Jehanabad Assembly constituency with state education and social welfare minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma losing the seat to RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan aka Suday Yadav by nearly 34,000 votes.
The election to the Jehanabad constituency was said to be a triangular contest between Verma, Mohan and LJP's Indu Devi Kashyap.
Mohan emerged as the winner from the Jehanabad Assembly constituency, an RJD stronghold, polling 47.03 percent (75,030) of the total votes as compared to Verma who received just 25.78 percent (40,563) votes. LJP's Kashyap was received 23,828 (or 15.15 percent) of the total votes.
|Sl No
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|Kumar Krishna Mohan urf Suday Yadav
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|75,030
|47.03
|2
|Krishannandan Prasad Verma
|Janata Dal (United)
|41,128
|25.78
|3
|Indu Devi Kashyap
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|24,176
|15.15
According to Moneycontrol, JDU's Krishnanandan Prasad Verma who is the minister for education and social welfare in the present Nitish Kumar government faces a challenge from Indu Devi Kashyap of the LJP but incumbent MLA from RJD Kumar Krishna Mohan is unlikely to let go off his seat easily.Falling under the district and Lok Sabha constituency with the same name, the Jehanabad Assembly Constituency has remained is an RJD stronghold.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
Here is some information about the Jehanabad constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,86,098
Number of male voters: 1,50,106
Number of female voters: 1,35,984
Number of transgender voters: 8
Voter turnout in 2020: 52.98 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 55.22 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Valmiki Nagar Election Result 2020: JD(U)'s Dhirendra Pratap Singh takes lead in rural constituency
A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Valmiki Nagar seat this year.
Pranpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Nisha Singh up against Congress' Tauquir Alam
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Pranpur seat this year.
Parsa Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Chhote Lal Ray defeats former Chandrika Roy by over 17,000 votes
Chandrika Roy had won the seat in 2105 on RJD ticket defeating Chhote Lal Ray (then a member of the LJP) with a margin of 42,335 votes