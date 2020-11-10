Jehanabad Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan defeats JD(U)' Krishnanandan Prasad Verma by 33,902 votes

The election to the Jehanabad constituency was said to be a triangular contest between RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan, JD(U)'s Krishnanandan Prasad Verma and LJP's Indu Devi Kashyap

Jehanabad Election Final Result 2020 Declared: JD(U) has suffered a big loss from 216 Jehanabad Assembly constituency with state education and social welfare minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma losing the seat to RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan aka Suday Yadav by nearly 34,000 votes.

The election to the Jehanabad constituency was said to be a triangular contest between Verma, Mohan and LJP's Indu Devi Kashyap.

Mohan emerged as the winner from the Jehanabad Assembly constituency, an RJD stronghold, polling 47.03 percent (75,030) of the total votes as compared to Verma who received just 25.78 percent (40,563) votes. LJP's Kashyap was received 23,828 (or 15.15 percent) of the total votes.

Sl No Candidate Party Total Votes % of Votes 1 Kumar Krishna Mohan urf Suday Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal 75,030 47.03 2 Krishannandan Prasad Verma Janata Dal (United) 41,128 25.78 3 Indu Devi Kashyap Lok Jan Shakti Party 24,176 15.15

According to Moneycontrol, JDU's Krishnanandan Prasad Verma who is the minister for education and social welfare in the present Nitish Kumar government faces a challenge from Indu Devi Kashyap of the LJP but incumbent MLA from RJD Kumar Krishna Mohan is unlikely to let go off his seat easily.Falling under the district and Lok Sabha constituency with the same name, the Jehanabad Assembly Constituency has remained is an RJD stronghold.

Here is some information about the Jehanabad constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,86,098

Number of male voters: 1,50,106

Number of female voters: 1,35,984

Number of transgender voters: 8

Voter turnout in 2020: 52.98 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.22 percent