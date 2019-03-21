JD(U) makes entry in electoral politics of Arunachal Pradesh, set to contest Assembly polls in Himalayan state

Itanagar: The Janata Dal (United) is set to contest the 11 April Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, in what would be its maiden entry in the electoral politics of the Himalayan state.

Chairman of North East Executive Council (NEEC) of the party, Senchumo Lotha, on Wednesday released the first list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh.

The party, led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded former MLA Tani Loffa from the Seppa West Assembly constituency in East Kameng district.

It also fielded four new comers, including Hayeng Mangfi from Chayan Tajo constituency, Topin Ete (Aalo West), Dana Takio (Bordumsa-Diyun) and Dongru Sionju from Bomdila constituency.

