JD(S) workers pelt stones at BJP MLA Preetham Gowda's residence after 'derogatory' comments against HD Deve Gowda

Hassan: JD(S) workers on Wednesday pelted stones at the residence of BJP MLA Preetham Gowda here, after an audio recording, purportedly featuring Preetham went viral. One BJP worker got injured in the incident.

According to media reports, in the audio clip, Preetham, is allegedly heard commenting on the health of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

The BJP MLA claimed that the voice is not his. Reportedly, Preetham in the clip is telling a man named Santosh that JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda "would die soon" and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy "is unwell" and that JD(S) "will soon be history".

Reacting on the issue, Kumaraswamy said, "Mysore IG and Hassan SP briefed me on it. As per info, some followers of Deve Gowda were holding a protest over statements made against him. Some BJP workers provoked them and the incident happened. I have asked police to probe the matter and take strict action," he asserted.

