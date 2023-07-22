JD(S) says party will 'work together' with BJP in Karnataka

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that his party has decided to work together with BJP as an opposition to strengthen the interest of the state.

Stating that party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has authorised him to take any final decision regarding the party, he said there is still time for Parliament polls to talk about it.

Responding to a question about the discussions in the JD(S) legislature party meeting on Thursday night, Kumaraswamy said, “I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead.”

The former chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru that in the legislature meeting, Gowda advised forming a 10-member team with representation from all communities after taking the opinions of all the leaders.

“Still there are 11 months for Parliament elections. Let’s see when the Parliament election comes. It was advised to organise the party. Also, Deve Gowda has said that he has authorised me to take any final decision regarding the party,” he added.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

With inputs from PTI