JD(S) releases first list in Arunachal Pradesh, fields 11 candidates for Assembly election, one for LS polls

Itanagar: The Janata Dal (Secular) has announced the names of 11 candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election and one for Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(S) is for the first time contesting the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election and in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Former chief minister Gegong Apang, who is also the JD(S) convener for northeast, will contest from Tuting-Yingkiong constituency in Upper Siang district," JD(S) state president Rokom Apang said while releasing the first list of candidates in Itanagar on Sunday.

The JD(S) has fielded Lama Lobsang Gyatso, a 39-year-old monk at the forefront of a movement against mega dams in Tawang district, from Mukto Assembly seat against Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This will be the first time since 2004 that the Mukto Assembly seat would witness a contest.

The other candidates fielded by the party are - Tsering Dorjee (Tawang), Wangshu Wangsu (Longding-Pumao), Wangmaan Lowangcha (Khonsa East), Dr Rima Taipodia (Likabali), Nyadar Loya (Aalo West), Tapang Taloh (Pasighat West), Takam Paleng (Lekang), Shotike Hopak (Namsai) and Pike Pulu from Bordumsa-Diyun Assembly constituency.

Bandey Mili would be the JD(S) candidate for the Arunachal East Parliamentary seat. Elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and the two Lok Sabha seats in the state would be held simultaneously on 11 April.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.