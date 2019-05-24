Jaynagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Jaynagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,458,724 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,57,902

Female electors: 7,00,822

Assembly Constituencies: Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Jaynagar (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba, Magrahat Purba (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Sandeshkhali Assembly seat went to Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, while Magrahat Purba Assembly constituency was added to Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency returned Sanat Kumar Mandal of the RSP eight times to the Parliament. In 2009, however, Tarun Kumar Mondal was elected on a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) ticket. In 2014, Pratima Mondal of the TMC defeated her nearest RSP rival to win the seat.

Demographics: Muslims are the single biggest chunk of electors in Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency, comprising one-third of the electorate. Different groups of Scheduled Castes form at least 38 percent of the electorate in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.