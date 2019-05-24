Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jaynagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 16:59:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Pratima Mondal 761,202 Votes 56% Votes
BJP Dr. Ashok Kandary 444,427 Votes 33% Votes
RSP Subhas Naskar 67,913 Votes 5% Votes
SUCI Jaykrishna Haldar 38,261 Votes 3% Votes
INC Tapan Mondal 18,758 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 10,443 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Sankar Deb Mondal 8,533 Votes 1% Votes
RJCP Swapan Kumar Mandal 3,298 Votes 0% Votes
NDPI Ashoke Bairagi 3,267 Votes 0% Votes

Jaynagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,458,724 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,57,902

Female electors: 7,00,822

Assembly Constituencies: Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Jaynagar (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba, Magrahat Purba (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Sandeshkhali Assembly seat went to Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, while Magrahat Purba Assembly constituency was added to Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency returned Sanat Kumar Mandal of the RSP eight times to the Parliament. In 2009, however, Tarun Kumar Mondal was elected on a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) ticket. In 2014, Pratima Mondal of the TMC defeated her nearest RSP rival to win the seat.

Demographics: Muslims are the single biggest chunk of electors in Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency, comprising one-third of the electorate. Different groups of Scheduled Castes form at least 38 percent of the electorate in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:59:00 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile