Jayanagar Assembly Election 2018 Latest Updates: Counting of votes has begun in the Jayanagar Assembly election in Bengaluru. After the eighth round of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy took the lead by 10,205 votes. She received 27,195 votes as against her nearest rival BJP's BN Prahlad, who got 19,827 votes. Independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy received 766 votes.

The Karnataka Assembly elections were held across on 12 May, but the Jayanagar election was countermanded to 11 June after the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, who was the MLA from the constituency.

The Jayanagar election saw a voter turnout of 55 percent. BJP candidate BN Prahlad is Vijayakumar's brother, and Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy. In all, 19 candidates contested the election.

Ahead of the polls, the Janata Dal (Secular) had witghdrawn its candidate to extend its support to the Congress, its ally in the ruling coalition.