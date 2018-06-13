Jayanagar Assembly Election 2018 Latest Updates: Counting of votes has begun in the Jayanagar Assembly election in Bengaluru. After the eighth round of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy took the lead by 10,205 votes. She received 27,195 votes as against her nearest rival BJP's BN Prahlad, who got 19,827 votes. Independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy received 766 votes.
The Karnataka Assembly elections were held across on 12 May, but the Jayanagar election was countermanded to 11 June after the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, who was the MLA from the constituency.
The Jayanagar election saw a voter turnout of 55 percent. BJP candidate BN Prahlad is Vijayakumar's brother, and Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy. In all, 19 candidates contested the election.
Ahead of the polls, the Janata Dal (Secular) had witghdrawn its candidate to extend its support to the Congress, its ally in the ruling coalition.
Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 10:34 AM
10:34 (IST)
Congress workers celebrate
With Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy's significant lead over the BJP, party workers have begun celebrating their imminent victory.
10:32 (IST)
361 voters opted for NOTA
In the eighth round of counting, it was found that 361 voters chose the none of the above (NOTA) option, reports The Times of India.
10:28 (IST)
Congress cements its lead further
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 10,205 votes after the eighth round of counting.
10:23 (IST)
Congress candidate extends her lead
After the seventh round of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads by 7,373 votes in the Jayanagar Assembly election. She received 27,195 votes as against her nearest rival Prahlad Babu of BJP, who got 19,827 votes. Independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy received 766 votes.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
10:16 (IST)
Traffic congestion outside counting centre
There is quite a traffic jam outside the Jayanagar counting centre in Bengaluru as Congress and BJP leaders have gathered there, reports The Times of India. The police had increased security around the centre early on Wednesday.
09:56 (IST)
Congress leads over BJP
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 5348 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 4 of counting.
09:55 (IST)
Fight between BJP's BN Prahlad and Congress' Sowmya Reddy
BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.
09:54 (IST)
JD(S) had pulled out its candidate from contest on 5 June
Ahead of polls, Janata Dal(S) had on 5 June pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.
09:54 (IST)
55% polling recorded on 11 June
An estimated 55 percent polling was recorded in the constituency on 11 June. BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.
09:53 (IST)
Counting of votes has begun
Counting of votes has begun for Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, where election was held on 11 June. The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on 12 May, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.