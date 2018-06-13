Jayanagar Assembly Election 2018 Latest Updates: With a decent win in Jayanagar, coalition partner Congress has maintained its leadership position in Bengaluru. With this, the Congress has won 15 of the 28 seats in the IT city. Voting in Jayanagar was cancelled after the sitting MLA, BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, died a few days before the election. Congress stalwart R Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy has wrested the Jayanagar seat back after 10 years from the BJP.
Reddy took an early lead as counting began in Bengaluru in the morning, but her lead shrank after 15 rounds. Reddy defeated BJP's BN Prahlad by 2,889 votes.
The Karnataka Assembly elections were held across on 12 May, but the Jayanagar election was countermanded to 11 June after Vijayakumar's death. The BJP then fielded his brother Prahlad. The Jayanagar election saw a voter turnout of 55 percent. In all, 19 candidates contested the election.
Ahead of the polls, the Janata Dal (Secular) had witghdrawn its candidate to extend its support to the Congress, its ally in the ruling coalition.
Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 13:13 PM
Highlights
Sowmya Reddy wins by 2,889 votes, but EC yet to confirm
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy won the Jayanagar election by 2,889 votes. She received 54,457 votes, while BJP's BN Prahlad got 51,568 votes. However, the Election Commission has not confirmed the figures yet.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
Karnataka Congress congratulates Sowmya Reddy
"Congratulations to our candidate @Sowmyareddyr for winning the Jayanagar Assembly election," the Karnataka Congress tweeted. "With this victory, @INCKarnataka has MLAs in 15 of the 28 Assembly seats of Bengaluru."
Sowmya Reddy's lead continues to shrink
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy's lead continues to shrink. She is now ahead by only 4,849 votes at the end of round 15 of counting in the Jayanagar Assembly election. Just four rounds earlier, she was leading by nearly 12,781 votes.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
More celebrations by party workers
Unfazed by the drop in Sowmya Reddy's lead, Congress workers continue to celebrate.
Congress lead drops to 8,614 votes at the end of round 13
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy's lead over the BJP's BN Prahlad drops to 8,614 votes at the end of round 13. The Congress got 48,584 votes, BJP 39,970 votes and independent candidate Ravikrishna Reddy, 1,451.
506 opted for NOTA
The 11th round of voting in the Jayanagar Assembly election found that 506 none of the above (NOTA) votes were registered, reports The Times of India.
Sowmya Reddy leads by 12,781 votes
At the end of the 11th round of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads by 12,781 votes in the Jayanagar Assembly election. The former Home Minister's daughter got 43,476 votes, while her BJP rival BN Prahlad got 30,695 votes.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
Congress celebrations continue
Party workers armed with the Congress flag celebrate outside the counting centre as candidate Sowmya Reddy cements her lead.
BJP candidate at the Jayanagar counting centre
The BJP candidate in the Jayanagar Assembly election, BN Prahlad, has reached the counting centre, reports The Times of India.
Congress workers celebrate
With Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy's significant lead over the BJP, party workers have begun celebrating their imminent victory.
361 voters opted for NOTA
In the eighth round of counting, it was found that 361 voters chose the none of the above (NOTA) option, reports The Times of India.
Congress cements its lead further
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 10,205 votes after the eighth round of counting.
Congress candidate extends her lead
After the seventh round of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads by 7,373 votes in the Jayanagar Assembly election. She received 27,195 votes as against her nearest rival Prahlad Babu of BJP, who got 19,827 votes. Independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy received 766 votes.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
Traffic congestion outside counting centre
There is quite a traffic jam outside the Jayanagar counting centre in Bengaluru as Congress and BJP leaders have gathered there, reports The Times of India. The police had increased security around the centre early on Wednesday.
Congress leads over BJP
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 5348 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 4 of counting.
Fight between BJP's BN Prahlad and Congress' Sowmya Reddy
BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.
JD(S) had pulled out its candidate from contest on 5 June
Ahead of polls, Janata Dal(S) had on 5 June pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.
55% polling recorded on 11 June
An estimated 55 percent polling was recorded in the constituency on 11 June. BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.
Counting of votes has begun
Counting of votes has begun for Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, where election was held on 11 June. The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on 12 May, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.
13:05 (IST)
Karnataka ministers DK Shivakumar, KJ George congratulate Reddy
"After the victory in RR Nagar, this is yet another indication of people's faith in our party," DK Shivakumar tweeted. "Thank you to the voters of Jayanagar for supporting the Congress and defeating BJP." KJ George expressed his "heartiest congratulations" and said the Congress now has 15 of the 28 seats in Bengaluru.
12:22 (IST)
Security on alert outside the Jayanagar counting centre
In addition to troops of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, three assistant commissioners of police, six inspectors, 15 sub-inspectors, 27 assistant sub-inspectors and 150 other police officers have been deployed around the counting centre to ensure an incident-free day.
Input by Jayaram Perumal/101Reporters
image by Jayaram Perumal/101Reporters
12:18 (IST)
Congress national secretary congratulated Sowmya Reddy
Congress National Secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi congratulated Sowmya Reddy for her Jayanagar win. "I am confident #WeShallWin," he tweeted.
12:10 (IST)
Celebrations outside the counting centre
Congress workers celebrate Sowmya Reddy's win outside the counting centre at SSMRV college in Jayanagar.
Input by Jayaram Perumal/101Reporters
Image by Jayaram Perumal/101Reporters
12:06 (IST)
Dehradun Congress wishes Sowmya Reddy
The Dehradun Congress tweeted its "heartiest congratulations" to Sowmya Reddy for her victory in Jayanagar.
12:04 (IST)
Sowmya Reddy thanks family and supporters
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy thanked her supporters and family after winning the Jayanagar Assembly election.
12:01 (IST)
Sowmya Reddy wins by 2,889 votes, but EC yet to confirm
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy won the Jayanagar election by 2,889 votes. She received 54,457 votes, while BJP's BN Prahlad got 51,568 votes. However, the Election Commission has not confirmed the figures yet.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
11:56 (IST)
Karnataka Congress congratulates Sowmya Reddy
"Congratulations to our candidate @Sowmyareddyr for winning the Jayanagar Assembly election," the Karnataka Congress tweeted. "With this victory, @INCKarnataka has MLAs in 15 of the 28 Assembly seats of Bengaluru."
11:51 (IST)
Congress' Sowmya Reddy wins Jayanagar election, say reports
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy defeats BJP's BN Prahlad by 2,889 votes to win the Jayanagar Assembly election, say reports.
11:45 (IST)
Reports claim Sowmya Reddy has won the Jayanagar election
There are conflicting reports coming in that Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won the Jayanagar election by over 4,000 votes.
11:41 (IST)
Sowmya Reddy's lead continues to shrink
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy's lead continues to shrink. She is now ahead by only 4,849 votes at the end of round 15 of counting in the Jayanagar Assembly election. Just four rounds earlier, she was leading by nearly 12,781 votes.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
11:26 (IST)
More celebrations by party workers
Unfazed by the drop in Sowmya Reddy's lead, Congress workers continue to celebrate.
11:18 (IST)
Congress lead drops to 8,614 votes at the end of round 13
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy's lead over the BJP's BN Prahlad drops to 8,614 votes at the end of round 13. The Congress got 48,584 votes, BJP 39,970 votes and independent candidate Ravikrishna Reddy, 1,451.
11:13 (IST)
Congress workers continue their celebrations
Overjoyed by Sowmya Reddy's significant lead, Congress workers continue to celebrate outside the Jayanagar counting centre.
11:12 (IST)
506 opted for NOTA
The 11th round of voting in the Jayanagar Assembly election found that 506 none of the above (NOTA) votes were registered, reports The Times of India.
11:01 (IST)
Congress celebrations take off
Congress workers are amping up their celebrations outside the Jayanagar counting centre. The police have deployed additional security.
10:56 (IST)
Sowmya Reddy leads by 12,781 votes
At the end of the 11th round of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads by 12,781 votes in the Jayanagar Assembly election. The former Home Minister's daughter got 43,476 votes, while her BJP rival BN Prahlad got 30,695 votes.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
10:46 (IST)
Congress celebrations continue
Party workers armed with the Congress flag celebrate outside the counting centre as candidate Sowmya Reddy cements her lead.
10:44 (IST)
BJP candidate at the Jayanagar counting centre
The BJP candidate in the Jayanagar Assembly election, BN Prahlad, has reached the counting centre, reports The Times of India.
10:38 (IST)
Sowmya Reddy leads by 15,000 votes
The Congress candidate has taken a lead of 15,000 votes in the ninth round of counting.
10:34 (IST)
Congress workers celebrate
With Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy's significant lead over the BJP, party workers have begun celebrating their imminent victory.
10:32 (IST)
361 voters opted for NOTA
In the eighth round of counting, it was found that 361 voters chose the none of the above (NOTA) option, reports The Times of India.
10:28 (IST)
Congress cements its lead further
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 10,205 votes after the eighth round of counting.
10:23 (IST)
Congress candidate extends her lead
After the seventh round of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads by 7,373 votes in the Jayanagar Assembly election. She received 27,195 votes as against her nearest rival Prahlad Babu of BJP, who got 19,827 votes. Independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy received 766 votes.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
10:16 (IST)
Traffic congestion outside counting centre
There is quite a traffic jam outside the Jayanagar counting centre in Bengaluru as Congress and BJP leaders have gathered there, reports The Times of India. The police had increased security around the centre early on Wednesday.
09:56 (IST)
Congress leads over BJP
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 5348 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 4 of counting.
09:55 (IST)
Fight between BJP's BN Prahlad and Congress' Sowmya Reddy
BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.
09:54 (IST)
JD(S) had pulled out its candidate from contest on 5 June
Ahead of polls, Janata Dal(S) had on 5 June pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.
09:54 (IST)
55% polling recorded on 11 June
An estimated 55 percent polling was recorded in the constituency on 11 June. BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.
09:53 (IST)
Counting of votes has begun
Counting of votes has begun for Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, where election was held on 11 June. The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on 12 May, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.