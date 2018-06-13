Jayanagar Assembly Election 2018 Latest Updates: With a decent win in Jayanagar, coalition partner Congress has maintained its leadership position in Bengaluru. With this, the Congress has won 15 of the 28 seats in the IT city. Voting in Jayanagar was cancelled after the sitting MLA, BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, died a few days before the election. Congress stalwart R Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy has wrested the Jayanagar seat back after 10 years from the BJP.

Reddy took an early lead as counting began in Bengaluru in the morning, but her lead shrank after 15 rounds. Reddy defeated BJP's BN Prahlad by 2,889 votes.

The Karnataka Assembly elections were held across on 12 May, but the Jayanagar election was countermanded to 11 June after Vijayakumar's death. The BJP then fielded his brother Prahlad. The Jayanagar election saw a voter turnout of 55 percent. In all, 19 candidates contested the election.

Ahead of the polls, the Janata Dal (Secular) had witghdrawn its candidate to extend its support to the Congress, its ally in the ruling coalition.