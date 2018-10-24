Jayalalithaa death probe: Tamil Nadu govt gives Justice Arumughaswamy Commission extension of four months

Chennai: The Justice (retired) A Arumughaswamy Commission, which has been probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, got an extension for another four months from the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government had extended the Commission's tenure twice before, in December 2017 and June 2017.

In September 2017, Justice Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of former AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on 22 September, 2017 and treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on 5 December.

Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and state Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had lied to the people about hospitalisation and death of the former AIADMK general secretary.

Subsequently, a one-man panel was set up to probe into the matter.