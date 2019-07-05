Jaya Prada moves Allahabad HC over Azam Khan's election from Rampur Lok Sabha seat

Allahabad: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Friday filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the election of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat.

In the petition it has been alleged that at the time of the election, Khan was the chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is a post of profit.

The second allegation in the petition is that during the election process, Khan made religious appeals to garner votes which amounts to bad practice.

The petition was presented in the registry of the court and will be placed before the Chief Justice for nomination of a bench to hear the case.

At the time of filling of the petition, Prada, along with Amar Singh, was present before the registry of the court.

