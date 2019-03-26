Jaya Prada joins BJP, likely to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat she once held on Samajwadi Party ticket

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the BJP on Tuesday, two weeks before the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Media reports said that the BJP is mulling to field her from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur parliamentary constituency, from where she was elected twice, in 2004 and 2009, on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

However, this time around the contest from Rampur may not be a cakewalk for Jaya Prada, as she will be pitted against Samajwadi Party heavyweight Azam Khan in the constituency

NDTV quoted Jaya as saying "I am a part of national party and I'm in a party, where the leader leads on issues of national security".

"Whether it is films or politics, I have always worked with everything I have," she said.

Apart from the Samajwadi Party, the veteran actor had also been a member of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD).

Jaya joined politics in 1994 as a member of the TDP, but left following differences with Chandrababu Naidu and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Both Jaya and former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, with whom she has been closely associated, were expelled from the party ahead of the 2014 national elections, Scroll reported. Subsequently, she joined the RLD and contested the 2014 elections on a RLD ticket from the Bijnor seat, but lost the polls.

