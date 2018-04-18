Javed Akhtar mocks NIA over Mecca Masjid case, GVL Narasimha Rao calls him 'fan of Rahul Gandhi'

BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao criticised Javed Akhtar on Twitter after the lyricist mocked the National Investigative Agency (NIA) over the Mecca Masjid case following a special court verdict acquitting all accused in lack of evidence. Rao went on to call Akhtar a fan of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "writing a fictional script" and asking if 'Hindu terror' was his brainwave.

Javed Ji, Wish you had the honesty to condemn @INCIndia for "Hindu Terror" formulation. Seems you are in awe of @RahulGandhi for writing a fictional script like you have done so well in films. OR, is "Hindu Terror" also your brainwave as your reported idea of "Maut Ka Saudagar?" https://t.co/35MTCJJal5 — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) April 18, 2018

Mission accomplished !! . My congratulations to NIA for their grand success in Mecca Masjid case. Now they have all the time in the world to investigate inter community marriages !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 18, 2018

This is not the first time Akhtar and Rao are having a Twitter spat. In October 2017, Akhtar had asked Rao, "May I ask Mr GVl Narasimha Rao to name the historians(besides RSS Shakhas)who are his source of information about the Mughals" following the BJP leader's comment about the Mughals.

May I ask Mr GVl Narasimha Rao to name the historians( beside RSS Shakhas)who are his source of information about the Mughals — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 17, 2017

Akhtar has been quite vocal about the ruling party's neglect towards the raging issues in the country like the Unnao rape case. Earlier in February, Akhtar had warned that the room for creativity or freedom of expression, which has been the ethos of Indian democracy, is shrinking and called for taking lessons from the "pathetic condition" of some neighbouring countries where such extremism was prevalent.

Akhtar, who has in the past faced the wrath of fundamentalists and trolls for his opinions on the social media, regretted that Indian society was becoming "more regressive".

