You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Javed Akhtar mocks NIA over Mecca Masjid case, GVL Narasimha Rao calls him 'fan of Rahul Gandhi'

Politics FP Staff Apr 18, 2018 15:35:04 IST

BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao criticised Javed Akhtar on Twitter after the lyricist mocked the National Investigative Agency (NIA) over the Mecca Masjid case following a special court verdict acquitting all accused in lack of evidence. Rao went on to call Akhtar a fan of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for "writing a fictional script" and asking if 'Hindu terror' was his brainwave.

This is not the first time Akhtar and Rao are having a Twitter spat. In October 2017, Akhtar had asked Rao, "May I ask Mr GVl Narasimha Rao to name the historians(besides RSS Shakhas)who are his source of information about the Mughals" following the BJP leader's comment about the Mughals.

Akhtar has been quite vocal about the ruling party's neglect towards the raging issues in the country like the Unnao rape case. Earlier in February, Akhtar had warned that the room for creativity or freedom of expression, which has been the ethos of Indian democracy, is shrinking and called for taking lessons from the "pathetic condition" of some neighbouring countries where such extremism was prevalent.

Akhtar, who has in the past faced the wrath of fundamentalists and trolls for his opinions on the social media, regretted that Indian society was becoming "more regressive".

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 15:35 PM

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores