Jaunpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:42:06 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP WON Shyam Singh Yadav 521,128 Votes 50% Votes
BJP Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. 440,192 Votes 42% Votes
INC Deo Vrat Mishra 27,185 Votes 3% Votes
MAP Ajay Kumar Sharma 6,392 Votes 1% Votes
RJGP Sunil Kumar 5,786 Votes 1% Votes
SBSP Kumar Brijesh 5,466 Votes 1% Votes
IND Pradeep Kumar Pandey 4,924 Votes 0% Votes
HND Sheshmani Maurya 3,840 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Sangeeta Devi 3,752 Votes 0% Votes
RUC Motiuddin 2,960 Votes 0% Votes
NJP Vishok Kumar Vishwakarma 2,447 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 2,441 Votes 0% Votes
RSJP Rajesh Kumar 2,197 Votes 0% Votes
PMSP Rukmani Devi 2,163 Votes 0% Votes
ANJP Vinod Kumar 2,017 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Shyam Lal 1,731 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Com. Ashok Kumar Kharwar 1,593 Votes 0% Votes
HUSP Anil 1,432 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar 1,187 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Navin 946 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhvendra Pushkar Singh 891 Votes 0% Votes
Jaunpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 73

Total electors: 18,48,842 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,45,904

Male electors:  10,02,938

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Badlapur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur were the new Assembly constituencies after 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Swami Chinmayanand, who later became a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, was elected from Jaunpur in 1999 elections. Parasnath Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was elected in the 2004 elections. Dhananjay Singh of the BSP won in the 2009 polls. In the last elections, BJP’s Krishna Pratap defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Parasnath Yadav to regain the seat after 10 years.

Demographics: Jaunpur in Eastern Uttar Pradesh has a sizeable number of Thakurs, Dalits, Brahmins, Yadavs and Muslims voters who can determine the fate of the candidates.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:42:06 IST

