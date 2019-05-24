Jaunpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Jaunpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 73

Total electors: 18,48,842 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,45,904

Male electors: 10,02,938

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Badlapur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur were the new Assembly constituencies after 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Swami Chinmayanand, who later became a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, was elected from Jaunpur in 1999 elections. Parasnath Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was elected in the 2004 elections. Dhananjay Singh of the BSP won in the 2009 polls. In the last elections, BJP’s Krishna Pratap defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Parasnath Yadav to regain the seat after 10 years.

Demographics: Jaunpur in Eastern Uttar Pradesh has a sizeable number of Thakurs, Dalits, Brahmins, Yadavs and Muslims voters who can determine the fate of the candidates.

