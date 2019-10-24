Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Jat Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 17:06:47 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
HDJP Srivenkateswar Maha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vikram Dadaso Dhone 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Vikramsinh Balasaheb Sawant 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Mahadev Harishchandra Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(S) Krishndev Dhondiram Gayakavad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLRP Anand Shankar Nalage - Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Ravindra Shivshankar Arali 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Jagtap Vilasrao Narayan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district: Miraj.

  • This year, the total electors in Jat are 271050. Out of the total, 126465 are female and 144579 are male electors

  • Jagtap V. Narayan of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Jat Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name—Jat

Constituency Number—288

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—271050

Female Electors—126465

Male Electors—144579

Third Gender—6

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Jagtap Vilasrav Narayan won 72,885 votes against Congress candidate Vikramsinh Sawant’s 55,187 votes.

In 2009, BJP candidate Prakash (Anna) Shivajirao Shendage won a majority of 58,320 votes against NCP candidate Jagtap Vilasrao Narayan’s 53,653 votes for the seat.

In 2004, BJP candidate Khade Suresh (Bhau) Dagadu secured 63,059 votes against Congress candidate Sanamadikar umaji Dhanappa’s 37,610 votes for the seat. In 1999, Congress candidate Sanamadikar umaji Dhanappa secured 51,118 votes against NCP candidate Vhankhande Sitaram Basappa’s 26,402 votes.

In 2019, Jagtap Vilasrav Narayan of BJP will defend his seat against Mahadev Harishchandra Kamble of BSP, Vikramsinh Balasaheb Sawant of Congress, Anand Shankar Nalage-Patil of Baliraja Party among other opponents.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 17:06:47 IST

