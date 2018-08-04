Bihar rape case protests latest updates: Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said that the Bihar chief minister's conscience was rather late in waking up this time. He said that as a Bihari, he was ashamed of the horrendous crime and the institutional efforts to save the key accused thereafter. Tejashwi said that Nitish had gotten prime accused Brijesh Thakur's name removed from the FIR.

The entire gathering on the stage, led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, lit candles in a symbolic gesture and began a march to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar had a role to play in the delayed action against key accused Brijesh Thakur. Tejashwi alleged that the Nitish got Thakur's name removed from the FIR as he is a close aide of the chief minister.

Tejashwi Yadav came down heavily on Nitish Kumar claiming that he protected the key accused Brijesh Thakur. He said that Bihar was under 'monster rule' not 'jungle rule'. He claimed that Thakur has close ties with Nitish's family.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Jantar Mantar to join the RJD-led protest against the Bihar shelter home rape case. Rahul was seen posing with raised hands at the stage alongside other Opposition leaders, including CPM's Sitaram Yechury. Left and Trinamool Congress were also seen sharing the stage on the occasion, with Sitaram Yechury and Dinesh Trivedi present on the occasion.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on the Bihar government as he said that not only the wrongdoers but also the elected representatives who failed the victims should be held guilty. He said that a fast-track investigation should be launched in this case to provide prompt justice to the girls.

Kejriwal said that the Nitish Kumar-led government turned a blind eye towards the plight of the 40 girls who were continuously assaulted and harassed at their shelter homes.

Opposition leaders hit at out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for not doing enough in the case. Referring to a previous episode where Nitish resigned as Railway Minister following a deadly train accident, AAP leader Sanjay Jha asked that why wasn't Nitish displaying similar righteousness this time.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest led by RJD against Bihar rape cases. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to arrive shortly.

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav lead a dharna at Jantar Manrar in Delhi on Saturday to protest rape of 34 minor girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

"Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur... sponsored and protected by Nitish Kumar government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday," Tejashwi had tweeted earlier, announcing his decision to stage protest.

He is expected to be joined in by several Opposition leaders to raise the heat for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is running a coalition government with the support of BJP.

Tejashwi is the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He said Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik has written two letters to Nitish Kumar on the crime, asking him to take strict action against the culprits.

"Indirectly the Governor has questioned Chief Minister's criminal silence...I will awake Nitish Kumar's inner voice and expose his fake morality," Tejashwi said.

The CBI on Sunday took over the shelter home rape case after a recommendation by the Bihar Chief Minister who described it as "a heinous crime."

With inputs from agencies