Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018
20:13 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar
Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said that the Bihar chief minister's conscience was rather late in waking up this time.
“We have come to Delhi because my chacha’s (Nitish Kumar) soul has not woken up yet to these crimes. He says there is a rule of law in Biharit but it is not ‘jungle raj’, but ‘rakshas raj (monster rule)," Tejashwi said.
20:09 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says BJP-RSS ideology rejected by all other political groups
"You can see how the opposition stands united here. India stands united while BJP and RSS stands on the other side as one. But when India makes up its mind, no one stands a chance against them," Rahul said.
19:56 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi leads candle march
The entire gathering on the stage, led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, lit candles in a symbolic gesture and began a march to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes.
19:54 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi calls for minute-long-silence to express solidarity with victims
19:53 (IST)
If Nitish really ashamed, then he must act soon, says Rahul Gandhi
Taking on Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi said that the Bihar chief minister said that he was ashamed! "Let me tell him, if he is really ashamed, and sincere then he must act promptly and ensure that justice is done to those 40 little girls.
19:51 (IST)
Uneasy atmosphere in nation under BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said that he joined the protest because his party believes in standing together all those who are marginalised and weak. He said that the atmosphere was getting vitiated under the BJP rule as the poor, weak and marginalised are living under fear.
He said that he wasn't protesting against the Muzaffarpur rape cases, but was present at the event to represent the voice of all women.
"We have come here to speak for each and every woman of the country"
19:41 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav claims Nitish Yadav protected key accused Brijesh Thakur
"Even after the report of Child Commission was out no action was taken. FIR was lodged 2 months after Tata Institute report came and even then, the name of prime accused Brajesh Thakur was missing from the report," Tejashwi said.
He claimed that Nitish Kumar had a role to play in the delayed action against Thakur. Tejashwi alleged that the Nitish got Thakur's name removed from the FIR as he is a close aide of the chief minister.
19:32 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav starts speech, says accused close to CM
Tejashwi Yadav said that the horrifying acts revealed from the shelter home have shaken the conscience of the nation. He said that the people accused of the crime kept harassing the little girls who were staying at the home because they had nowhere else to go.
"And the Bihar government kept sleeping all this while, only because the accused people were considered close to the chief minister," Tejashwi said.
19:28 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi reaches Jantar Mantar to join Tejashwi Yadav-led dharna
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Jantar Mantar to join the RJD-led protest against the Bihar shelter home rape case. Rahul was seen posing with raised hands at the stage alongside other Opposition leaders, including CPM's Sitaram Yechury.
19:21 (IST)
Jitan Ram Manjhi says Nitish Kumar doesn'r deserve to continue as Bihar CM
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan ram Manjhi also came down heavily on his former leader Nitish Kumar. He said that Nitish Kumar has lost the moral ground to remain on his post after the horrendous case came to light.
Manjhi was part of JD(U) and was even made the state's chief minister by Nitish, but he later parted ways with the party when Nitish took back the crown form him.
19:15 (IST)
CPI's D Raja demands Nitish Kumar's resignation
CPI leader D Raja demanded the resignation of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on moral ground and said that the state government had failed on every account as the incident revealed a systematic pattern of harassment and abuse.
19:11 (IST)
RJD leaders claim protest apolitical, request participants not to raise slogans against any party
The Opposition leaders also tried to drive home the message that the protest was the civil society's reaction to the 'shameful incident' and not a political movement.
Speaking to reporters from the venue RJD MP Manoj Jha said that they took the conscious decision not to use any political party's flag to ensure that the issue is not politicised. The party leaders were also seen requesting the crowd to not raise slogans against any particular person or party.
19:05 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal speaks about social media trolls at Jantar Mantar protests, criticises PM for silence
"A single rape of Nirbhaya, and the protests threw away the UPA govt out of power. This is a serious issue and all the stake-holders should come together. The journalists are being attacked using social media. Even union minister SushmaSwaraj was also not spared," Kejriwal said.
He also said questioned that why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent as rapists were being shielded in Bihar.
18:59 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal demands death sentence for accused within three months
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived at the venue minutes ago, came down heavily on the Bihar government as he said that not only the wrongdoers but also the elected representatives who failed the victims should be held guilty. He said that a fast-track investigation should be launched in this case to provide prompt justice to the girls.
"I demand that the investigation and trial should be completed within three months and those found guilty should be hanged to death," Kejriwal said.
18:52 (IST)
Nitish Kumar govt slept on as 40 girls faced hell, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Nitish Kumar-led government turned a blind eye towards the plight of the 40 girls who were continuously assaulted and harassed at their shelter homes. He said that not only the wrongdoers but all those who protected them all this time should also be held guilty.
He said that the issue was flagged several times by various groups and NGO's but the Bihar government dozed on. Kejriwal said that this delay in action showed that the accused had ties with the people in power.
18:48 (IST)
'Why is Nitish Kumar's conscience sleeping this time,' RJD's jibe at Bihar CM
Opposition leaders hit at out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for not doing enough in the case. Referring to a previous episode where Nitish resigned as Railway Minister following a deadly train accident, AAP leader Sanjay Jha asked that why wasn't Nitish displaying similar righteousness this time.
RJD leader Manoj Jha also questioned that why was Nitish silent for so long and alleged that he was hand in glove with the accused.
18:40 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Jantar Mantar
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has arrived at Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest led by RJD against Bihar rape cases. Upon ariving, Kejriwal greeted all the other prominent Opposition leaders present on the stage. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to arrive shortly.
18:35 (IST)
Misa Bharti says can't trust CBI, Nitish Kumar for probe
Tejashwi's sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti said that the central investigation agency could not be trusted with the investigation as it was under the BJP government at the Centre. She also slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over his alleged silence on the case and alleged that he is hand in glove with the key accused in the case and is protecting him.
18:31 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav claims no information available about a victim and key witness in case
Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that their was no information available about one of the inmates of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, who was also a key witness in the case. "The girl who had all the information has been shifted to a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. After being shifted there is no information about her. We don't know if she is dead or has been killed or is missing."
18:28 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav leads dharna against Bihar Shelter home rape case
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lead a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against "heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur" shelter homes. The RJD said that his protest was a wake up call against the rakshas raj (demon's rule) in Bihar.