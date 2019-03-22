JantaMaafNahiKaregi: Shame, tweets Narendra Modi, BJP leaders after Sam Pitroda's 'can't blame all of Pakistan' remark

Just when Congress was hoping to bury the BJP's nationalistic narrative spurred by Balakot airstrikes, party's overseas chief Sam Pitroda has brought it back on the forefront by questioning the death toll in the airstrike conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan on 26 February. Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday took to Twitter to respond to his comments.

Pitroda, who is a close confidante of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in an interview to ANI said: “If they (IAF) killed 300, it is okay. All I am saying is can you give me more facts and prove it." Pitroda is also a part of the Congress’ manifesto committee for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and is considered a senior ideologue of the party.

Alongside the prime minister, Union minister Arun Jaitley also reacted to Pitroda's remarks. He said, "He (Pitroda) believes what we did was wrong. No country in the world said this, not even the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) said this, only Pakistan was of this view. Unfortunate such people are ideologues of a political party"

BJP MP Vijay Kumar Singh added that the Congress leader should "confine" himself to topics that he knows about, and not make comments that "support another country."

When asked on his views on the airstrike against the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, Pitroda had said that international news outlets had an alternate view of the impact of the air strike and that the people of India deserved to know the facts of the Air Force operation. However, he is scheduled to issue a clarification on his statements later on Wednesday, ANI reported.

"I would like to know a little more because I read reports in the New York Times and other newspapers. Did we really attack? We really killed 300 people? I don’t know that. As a citizen, I am entitled to know and if I ask it is my duty to ask, that doesn’t mean I’m not a nationalist, That doesn’t mean I am on this side or that side. We need to know the facts. If you say 300 people were killed, I need to know that. We all need to know that, people of India need to know that and then comes global media which says nobody was killed. I look bad as an Indian citizen,” he had said.

Pressed further to clarify if talks with Pakistan was an option post the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans, Pitroda said that it would be naïve to assume that if some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. “I don’t know much about (Pulwama) attack, it happens all the time, attack happen in Mumbai Taj hotel and Oberoi hotel. We could have reacted then and sent our planes but that is not the right approach according to me that’s not how you deal with the World. Eight people come (referring to Mumbai 26/11 attacks) and do something, you don’t jump on the entire nation,” said Sam Pitroda in an interview to ANI.

