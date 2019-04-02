'Janta maaf nahi karegi': BJP's new advertisement targets Congress for questioning air strikes, EVMs

New Delhi: As political climate heats up in the country in the run-up to the 17th Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled an advertisement titled 'Janta maaf nahi karegi (people will not forgive)' which was one of the popular electoral slogans used by the party in the 2014 General Elections.

The party has tagged a video of a commoner who is seen attacking the Congress for raising questions on the works done by the BJP in the last five years.

Apart from the 'Janta maaf nahi karegi' slogan, other catchy phrases used by the BJP during campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls were 'Acche din aane wale hain' (Good days are coming) and 'Ab ki baar Modi sarkar' (It is time for Modi government).

"You are questioning the surgical strike and air strike. You are questioning China fleeing from Doklam. You are questioning the statue of Sardar (Patel). You are questioning the Supreme Court.

"If you have lost elections, then you are raising questions on EVMs. When the world is lauding India, you are questioning the World Bank. Questions after questions. When anything good happens in our country then people will not forgive those raise fingers," the woman could be heard saying in the advertisement.

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक और एयर स्ट्राइक पर सवाल चीन को डोकलाम से भगाने पर सवाल सरदार की प्रतिमा पर सवाल सुप्रीम कोर्ट पर सवाल चुनाव हारे तो EVM पर सवाल भारत की तारीफ करे तो वर्ल्ड बैंक पर भी सवाल देश में कुछ भी अच्छा होता है तो उस पर उंगली उठाने वालों, #JantaMaafNahiKaregi pic.twitter.com/XQxZhvLTIv — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2019

With electioneering in full swing, political parties including BJP and Congress are leaving no stones unturned to target their opponents and are campaigning on particular issues in a bid to woo the public ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha polls with 543 parliamentary seats in the fray are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from 11 April 11 to 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.