Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,44,201 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,47,967

Male electors: 8,95,524

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Janjgir constituency became Janjgir-Champa constituency. The Rampur, Katghora, Tanakhar, Sipat and Champa Assembly constituencies ceased to exist.

Assembly Constituencies: Akaltara, Chandrapur, Bilaigarh (SC), Janjgir-Champa, Jaijaipur, Kasdol, Sakti, Pamgarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: When it was a part of Madhya Pradesh in 1999, the constituency had elected Congress candidate Charandas Mahant to power. In 2004, BJP candidate Karuna Shukla won the election. Kamaladevi Patle from the BJP won the seat in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: In the Janjgir-Champa constituency, a majority of the electorate are OBCs, while at least one-fourth of them belong to the Scheduled Castes. There are over 2 lakh tribals too. Upper caste voters also form a sizeable section of the electorate.

