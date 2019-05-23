Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:40:35 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RGP Naresh Kumar Dahariya 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Ashish Ratre 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ravi Parasram Bhardwaj 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Naresh Bai Jangde 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSP Nitesh Kumar Ratre 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Lakhan Lal Chauhan Alias Lakhala Danav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHSP Bhojram Banjare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dauram Ratnakar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Shanti Kumar Ratre 0 Votes 0% Votes
CVGP Vrinda Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Sita Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Seema Ajay 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Uday Ratre 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Asharam Ratnakar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Guharam Ajgalley 0 Votes 0% Votes
Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,44,201 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,47,967

Male electors: 8,95,524

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Janjgir constituency became Janjgir-Champa constituency. The Rampur, Katghora, Tanakhar, Sipat and Champa Assembly constituencies ceased to exist.

Assembly Constituencies: Akaltara, Chandrapur, Bilaigarh (SC), Janjgir-Champa, Jaijaipur, Kasdol, Sakti, Pamgarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: When it was a part of Madhya Pradesh in 1999, the constituency had elected Congress candidate Charandas Mahant to power. In 2004, BJP candidate Karuna Shukla won the election. Kamaladevi Patle from the BJP won the seat in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: In the Janjgir-Champa constituency, a majority of the electorate are OBCs, while at least one-fourth of them belong to the Scheduled Castes. There are over 2 lakh tribals too. Upper caste voters also form a sizeable section of the electorate.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:40:35 IST

