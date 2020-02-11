Jangpura Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jangpura Assembly Elections 2020 | Aam Aadmi Party's incumbent MLA Praveen Kumar retained the Jangpur seat with a comfortable margin of 16,063 against BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi and Congress' Talwinder Singh Marwah.

The Jangpura constituency is a mixture of upper-middle-class and lower class localities. Thus, the constituency cuts across class and financial backgrounds.

Marwah, a former three-time MLA of the Congress, came third receiving just 13,565 votes.

Here is a brief profile of Jangpura:

Constituency name: Jangpura

Constituency number: 41

District name: South Delhi

Total electors: 142038

Female electors: 63419

Male electors: 78611

Third gender: 8

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: A Congress stronghold until 2013, Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the party represented the seat between 1998 and 2013. However, he was narrowly defeated by

Maninder Singh Dhir of the AAP in the 2013 Assembly election. In the 2015 election, Dhir was replaced by Praveen Kumar, after he switched over to the BJP. Kumar defeated Dhir, who contested on a BJP ticket, by 20,000 votes.

Demographics: Jangpura is considered a Sikh and Punjabi dominated area, a large number of whom migrated from Rawalpindi in present-day Pakistan.

