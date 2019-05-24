Jangipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 13,91,656 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,14,890

Female electors:6,76,766

Assembly Constituencies: Suti, Jangipur, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, Lalgola,Nabagram (SC), Khargram (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pranab Mukherjee represented the constituency between 2004 and 2012 when he became the President. Since 2012, the seat has been represented by Abhijit Mukherjee.

Demographics: Jangipur is one of the most Muslim dominated constituencies in India, with at least 64 percent of the electorate belonging to the religious minority.

