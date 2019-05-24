Co-presented by


Jangipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 16:58:22 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Khalilur Rahaman 562,838 Votes 43% Votes
BJP Mafuja Khatun 317,056 Votes 24% Votes
INC Abhijit Mukherjee 255,836 Votes 20% Votes
CPI(M) Md. Zulfikar Ali 95,501 Votes 7% Votes
WPI Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas 21,302 Votes 2% Votes
IND Prasad Halder 12,839 Votes 1% Votes
SDPI Taiedul Islam 11,696 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 11,355 Votes 1% Votes
IND Avijit Khamaru 5,790 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Samiruddin 3,857 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shamimul Islam 3,498 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Dhananjoy Banerjee 2,936 Votes 0% Votes
Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 13,91,656 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,14,890

Female electors:6,76,766

Assembly Constituencies: Suti, Jangipur, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, Lalgola,Nabagram (SC), Khargram (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pranab Mukherjee represented the constituency between 2004 and 2012 when he became the President. Since 2012, the seat has been represented by Abhijit Mukherjee.

Demographics: Jangipur is one of the most Muslim dominated constituencies in India, with at least 64 percent of the electorate belonging to the religious minority.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:58:22 IST

