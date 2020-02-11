Janakpuri Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Janakpuri profile: AAP's Rajesh Rishi defeated BJP's Ashish Sood by 14,917 votes. Rishi is also the incumbent MLA from the seat.

Janakpuri constituency, which is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is a traditional BJP stronghold which went to AAP in the 2015 elections. The constituency is primarily a residential area with lower income groups residing in unauthorised colonies like Sitapur, Jeevan Park, Mahavir Enclave and Chanakya Place. Middle class voters can be found in areas like Janakpuri, Shiv Nagar, and Chander Nagar. While AAP's Rajesh Rishi, also the sitting MLA, sought a second straight term to the Assembly, hewent up against Ashish Sood of the BJP and Radhika Khera of the Congress. The constituency voted on 8 February.

Constituency Name: Janakpuri

Constituency Number: 30

District Name: South West Delhi

Total Electors: 174133

Female Electors: 81032

Male Electors: 93093

Third Gender: 8

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Until 2014, BJP's Jagdish Mukhi was the MLA from this Punjabi-dominated seat. But Mukhi, now out of electoral fray — as he is serving as the current governor of Assam — BJP has trusted Ashish Sood, who belongs to the dominant Punjabi community, to reclaim the seat. Mukhi had lost to Rajesh Rishi of the AAP by over 25,000 votes. Earlier Rishi was the runner up candidate in 2013 polls with 40242 votes against Mukhi's 42,886 votes.

Demographics: It is an upmarket locality in Delhi and is majorly populated by the Punjabi community, many of whom arrived from Pakistan during the Partition. It is because of this that the BJP hopes that the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act could resonate with the constituency's voters. Brahmins and Purvanchalis are also found in sizable numbers in this constituency.

