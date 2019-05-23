Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Jamui Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:21:41 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
HND Valamiki Pasavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Vishnu Priya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Virendra Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Pankaj Kumar Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHDP Ajay Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJP Chirag Kumar Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RLSP Bhudeo Choudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Upendra Ravidas 0 Votes 0% Votes

Jamui Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 15,50,936

Female electors: 7,22,530

Male electors: 8,28,406

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier de-reserved prior to 2008. Jhajha and Chakai seats were added from Banka Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Bhudeo Choudhary became the MP in 2009. In 2014, LJP’s Chirag Kumar Paswan defeated RJD rival Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar by more than 85,000 votes.

Demographics: A reserved constituency, Jamui has an influential Rajput and Khushwaha population which can determine the fate of many candidates. The constituency also has a significant Dalit and Mahadalit voters. Voters belonging to Das community are also found in sizeable numbers. Notably, Jamui is part of the Red Corridor in Bihar.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:21:41 IST

