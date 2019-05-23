Jamui Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jamui Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 15,50,936

Female electors: 7,22,530

Male electors: 8,28,406

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier de-reserved prior to 2008. Jhajha and Chakai seats were added from Banka Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Bhudeo Choudhary became the MP in 2009. In 2014, LJP’s Chirag Kumar Paswan defeated RJD rival Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar by more than 85,000 votes.

Demographics: A reserved constituency, Jamui has an influential Rajput and Khushwaha population which can determine the fate of many candidates. The constituency also has a significant Dalit and Mahadalit voters. Voters belonging to Das community are also found in sizeable numbers. Notably, Jamui is part of the Red Corridor in Bihar.

