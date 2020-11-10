Jamui Election Result 2020: Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh makes poll debut, faces RJD strongman Vijay Prakash

The Jamui Assembly Constituency is witnessing a multi-corner contest among Singh, RJD's Vijay Prakash, saffron party rebel Ajay Pratap from the RLSP, besides some Independents.

Jamui Election Result 2020: She hit the bullseye winning the Commonwealth Games shooting gold in 2018, but securing the pole position on her maiden election outing may not be an easy task for Shreyasi, the daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, as she faces formidable opposition in RJD strongman Vijay Prakash. The 29-year-old ace shooter joined the BJP early this month and was soon nominated for the Jamui seat which voted in the first phase on 28 October.

The seat has become a high-profile one for two reasons, firstly because of the presence of a sports personality of international repute, and second because it falls under Jamui Lok Sabha constituency of LJP president Chirag Paswan, who has disassociated himself from the NDA in Bihar and going solo.

The Jamui Assembly Constituency is witnessing a multi-corner contest among Singh, RJD's Vijay Prakash, saffron party rebel Ajay Pratap from the RLSP, besides some Independents.

Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here

The Jamui Assembly Constituency (LAC No. - 241) is a general constituency and part of the Jamui(SC) Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. It is in Jamui district.

Here is some information about the Jamui constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,94,650

Number of male voters: 1,56,322

Number of female voters: 1,38,317

Number of transgender voters: 11

Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 57.28 percent