Jamui Election Final Result 2020 Declared: BJP's Shreyasi Singh defeats RJD's Vijay Prakash by over 41k votes in poll debut

Jamui Election Final Result 2020 Declared: She hit the bullseye winning the Commonwealth Games shooting gold in 2018, and now ace shooter Shreyasi Singh has secured the pole position on her maiden election outing by defeating sitting MLA and RJD strongman Vijay Prakash from the 241 Jamui Assembly constituency.

Daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, the 29-year-old ace shooter won the election by a margin of over 41,000 votes. She had joined the BJP early this month and was soon nominated for the Jamui seat which voted in the first phase on 28 October.

The election to Jamui Assembly constituency was said to be a multi-corner contest among Singh, Prakash, and BJP rebel Ajay Pratap from the RLSP, besides some Independents.

However, the shooter has defeated them comfortably, receiving a total of 79,602 seats (43.89 percent) as compared to Prakash's 38,554 votes (21.26 percent) and Pratap's 15,712 votes.

The seat had become a high-profile one for two reasons, firstly because of the presence of a sports personality of international repute, and second because it falls under Jamui Lok Sabha constituency of LJP president Chirag Paswan, who has disassociated himself from the NDA in Bihar and going solo.

The Jamui Assembly Constituency (LAC No. - 241) is a general constituency and part of the Jamui(SC) Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. It is in Jamui district.

Here is some information about the Jamui constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,94,650

Number of male voters: 1,56,322

Number of female voters: 1,38,317

Number of transgender voters: 11

Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 57.28 percent