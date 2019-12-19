Jamtara Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jamtara Assembly Elections 2019 | The Jamtara Assembly constituency in Jharkhand's Jamtara district will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Assembly election in the state on 20 December. The seat is currently represented by Irfan Ansari of the Congress.

Demography: The district of Jamtara was carved out from the Dumka district of the Jungle Terai region in 2001. In 2006, it was listed as one of the most backward districts in the state in 2006 by the Central Government.

According to the 2011 Census, Jamtara had a population of 791,042 of which male and female were 404,830 and 386,212, respectively. Jamtara has a sex ratio of 959 females for every 1,000 males and a literacy rate of 63.73 percent.

The economy of the district mainly depends on cultivation or related work. More than 64 percent of the total workers are engaged in the primary sector.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 2,76,984

Male: 1,43,685

Female: 1,33,298

Transgender: 1

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 78 percent

Polling stations: 327

Major parties in the fray: BJP, Congress, JVM, SP, BSP, LJP

Jamatara is one of the six seats currently held by the Congress in Jharkhand Assembly. In 2014, Congress' Irfan Ansari defeated BJP's Birendra Mandal by over 10,000 votes. In 2009, incumbent BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Bhaiya defeated Congress' Furkan Ansari by over 12,000 votes. In the 2005 election, Bishnu Prasad had registered a victory over Congress' Irfan Ansari.

This year too, the main contest is between Congress' Irfan Ansari and BJP's Birendra Mandal. The other candidates in the fray are Arif Ansari (BSP), Eshtesamul Mirza (SP), Chameli Devi of the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), Baleshwar Mandal of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Abdul Mannan Ansari of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), along with a host of Independent candidates.

Sixteen Assembly constituencies are set to vote in the last phase of polling on 20 December. The counting of votes for the five-phase Assembly elections will take place on the 23 December.

The state is currently ruled by the BJP (37 Assembly seats) in alliance with the AJSU (5 Assembly seats). However, the BJP is seeking to come to power on its own after NDA allies, including Janata Dal-United (JDU) and AJSU, decided to part ways with the saffron party.

The saffron party faces a tough contest from the Opposition alliance consisting of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JMM. The alliance has rallied behind Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate. JMM is contesting on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and the RJD on seven seats in the 81-seat Assembly. The term of the current Assembly ends on 5 January, 2020.

