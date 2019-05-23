Co-presented by


Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Bidyut Baran Mahato of BJP wins

May 23, 2019

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,81,665

Female electors: 7,70,033

Male electors: 8,11,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Bahragora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka, Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2004, JMM’s Sunil Kumar Mahato came to power with a winning margin of 13.6 percent. Tribal leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda won the 2009 General Election on a BJP ticket, defeating JMM’s Suman Mahato. In 2014, BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato grabbed the seat defeating Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)’s Ajay Kumar.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire East Singhbhum district. Located in the southeast corner of Jharkhand, East Singhbum district has a population of 22.93 lakh people. The economy of the district largely depends on cultivation or related work. Its literacy rate is 76.13 percent. The district is rich in minerals such as iron ore, copper, uranium, gold kyanite, etc.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 19:08:04 IST

