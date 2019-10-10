Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Jamner profile: Five-time BJP MLA Girish Mahajan to face Dhanajay Munde's assistant Madan Jadhav

Jamner Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Jamner

Constituency Number – 19

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors –308466

Female Electors –147849

Male Electors –160613

Third Gender–4

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – BJP leader Girish Mahajan has been winning in the constituency since the 1994 Assembly polls, making the constituency a BJP stronghold. In the 2014 Assembly election, he won the seat with a margin of almost 40,000 votes over his NCP rival.

Demographics – Jamner has a population of 349,957 people. It is part of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Bhusawal, Chopda, Muktainagar and Raver in Jalgaon district and Malkapur in the adjoining Buldhana district. This constituency is located in the Jalgaon district.

Jamner is known to be populated by a large number of farmers, unskilled workers and teachers. The road to the famous Ajanta caves also passes through the constituency. Moth beans, ram, Urad dal, soybean are the crops that are grown in the Jamner, apart from cotton, oranges and bananas.

BJP has fielded Girish Mahajan from the constituency for the sixth consecutive time, while MNS has fielded Vijayanand Kulkarni and NCP has given a ticket to Madan Jadhav, who is an assistant to party MLC Dhananjay Munde.