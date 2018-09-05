Jammu & Kashmir Congress criticises National Conference for decision to boycott local polls, questions link to Article 35A

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief GA Mir on Wednesday criticised the decision of National Conference to boycott the upcoming local body and panchayat polls unless the Centre takes effective steps for protection of Article 35A of the Constitution. However, the Congress leader requested the governor to review the decision of holding polls in view of the "grim situation" in the state.

Mir said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was the first to welcome and encourage his party workers soon after the governor administration decided to hold the panchayat and local bodies polls.

"The validity of Article 35A was being challenged in the Supreme Court at that time as well. I fail to understand why they are now linking Article 35A with elections," the Congress leader said.

"The Congress was the first party to inform the governor about the grim situation in Kashmir, especially in southern parts. Elections for the sake of it cannot be beneficial. The elections are beneficial only when at least 60 per cent voters take part in it and candidates can campaign freely but we do not see such a situation at present," he said.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Satya Pal Malik are in the driving seat and it is their responsibility to create conducive atmosphere for polls.