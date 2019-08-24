Kashmir LIVE Updates: 'Why detain politicians if state's situation is normal,' Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Centre

Kashmir Latest Updates: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of Opposition delegation, before visiting Srinagar on Saturday accused the Centre of contradicting itself on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, "On one hand Govt says situation is normal, and on the other hand they don't allow anyone to go.Never seen such contradictions. If things normal then why political leaders are under house arrest?"
A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.
Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) will be the part of the opposition all-party delegation. Opposition leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Tiruchi Siva, Manoj Jha, Dinesh Trivedi, Majeed Memon and Kupendra Reddy will be the part of the delegation.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations on Friday evening requested the opposition leaders to not visit Srinagar as it would "disturb the gradual restoration of normal life". "They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives," the department tweeted.
On 22 August, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had asked the government to allow all the political parties to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in order to see the ground reality. He made the demand in his speech at the DMK-led all-party demonstration in Jantar Mantar against the arrest of political leaders detained in Jammu-Kashmir in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370.
Earlier, Azad was stopped at the Jammu airport while he was reportedly on his way to attend a meeting to be held in the headquarters of the District Congress Committee there. CPI General Secretary D Raja had said abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic and an assault on democracy and warned that a similar fate could befall other states.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had accepted Governor Satya Pal Malik's invitation to visit the Valley and asked him when he could come to review the situation after the abrogation of Article 370.
The exchange came a day after Malik accused him of "politicising" his invitation to him by seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders along to create "further unrest and problems for the common people".
After repealing of provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which granted it special status, several leaders in the Valley were put under house arrest as a precautionary measure by the Centre. The security was also heightened in the area after the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370.
Earlier this month, Parliament defanged the Article 370 also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature.
Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 11:44:55 IST
Highlights
'Why political leaders are under arrest if situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal': Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of Opposition delegation, before visiting Srinagar on Saturday accused the Centre of contradicting itself on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, "On one hand Govt says situation is normal, and on the other hand they don't allow anyone to go.Never seen such contradictions. If things normal then why political leaders are under house arrest?"
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad demands release of detained political leaders in J&K
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday had asked the government to allow all the political parties to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in order to see the ground reality.
He made the demand in his speech at the DMK-led all-party demonstration on Thursday staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the arrest of political leaders detained in Jammu-Kashmir in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370.
Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation to visit J&K today despite warning about 'violating restrictions
A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:44 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi boards flight to Srinagar to review 'ground reality' in Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370
11:23 (IST)
RECAP | Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Jammu airport, sent back to Delhi
In an earlier occasion on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Jammu airport and sent back to Delhi, the second time in a month the former chief minister was not allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was withdrawn.
"Azad sahib had arrived from Delhi at around 2.45 pm and was not allowed to move out from the airport and forcibly sent back in a return flight to Delhi at 4.10 pm," state Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told PTI.
The Congress leader returned back to Delhi in the evening through a GoAir flight and told reporters at the airport that this was "not right for democracy".
Earlier on 8 August, Azad was briefly detained and sent back from the Srinagar airport after the administration imposed restrictions following the Centre's move to revoke Article 370, which provided the state with autonomy status.
11:15 (IST)
'Why political leaders are under arrest if situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal': Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of Opposition delegation, before visiting Srinagar on Saturday accused the Centre of contradicting itself on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, "On one hand Govt says situation is normal, and on the other hand they don't allow anyone to go.Never seen such contradictions. If things normal then why political leaders are under house arrest?"
11:07 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence as Opposition leaders set to visit Srinagar today
11:03 (IST)
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad demands release of detained political leaders in J&K
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday had asked the government to allow all the political parties to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in order to see the ground reality.
He made the demand in his speech at the DMK-led all-party demonstration on Thursday staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the arrest of political leaders detained in Jammu-Kashmir in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370.
10:27 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir administration requests Opposition delegation to not 'disrupt peace'
The local administration of Jammu and Kashmir has requested the Opposition leaders to not visit the state while the authorities are still trying to restore normalcy.
"At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life. Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience," the state government tweeted.
10:06 (IST)
At least six Opposition parties expected to be part of delegation visiting Srinagar
According to sources, some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK.
The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them. CPM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from TMC will also be part of the delegation that will leave for Srinagar around noon from Delhi airport.
09:31 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation to visit J&K today despite warning about 'violating restrictions
A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region