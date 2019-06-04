You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir poll schedule to be announced after Amarnath Yatra, says Election Commission

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 04, 2019 21:07:50 IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission Tuesday said it will announce the schedule for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the Amarnath Yatra, which begins next month.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has unanimously decided that "holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year".

The Commission said it will keep monitoring the situation in the state regularly based on inputs from all necessary quarters, and will announce the election schedule after the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra.

The yatra usually held between 2 July  and 15 August.

