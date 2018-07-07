Jammu and Kashmir political crisis: Rebel PDP MLAs move closer to BJP, also begin talks with Congress, NC for govt formation

Disgruntled MLAs from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly in touch with Congress and National Conference (NC) legislators in Jammu and Kashmir, to see if they can form government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Senior PDP leader and Zadibal MLA, Abid Ansari, said they are in touch with at least 16 MLAs from the NC and Congress to form a government with BJP. He said they have spoken to a further 24 MLAs from PDP as well who are of the view that former chief minister and party president Mehbooba Mufti promoted dynastic politics. He added that more than two-thirds of the party's members would join a government with BJP. "We are in touch with BJP leaders for government formation," said Ansari.

With support from the NC and Congress' MLAs, as well as those who are ready to break away from the PDP, Ansari said they have over 44 MLAs, the magic number required for government formation. This figure includes seven MLAs from Congress and eight from NC, he said.

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier asked Governor NN Vohra to dissolve the Assembly to prevent horse trading. And though the PDP earlier sought that the Assembly be kept in suspended animation, stating that conditions were not conducive for elections in the state, the rebellion in its ranks seems to have convinced the party that dissolution of the Assembly might be the best course of action.

And as PDP MLAs openly took a dig at the party leadership, the party's plan of forming an alliance with Congress and a few Independent legislators was also dashed. At a recent meeting of Congress MLAs in Srinagar, it was decided that the Assembly be dissolved in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the BJP has still not sought dissolution of the legislative Assembly. But it seems that the party has "not taken any call for the government formation in the state, even as there is a willingness of the PDP MLAs to break away from their party and form government".

The BJP's central leadership has not given any signals that the government could be formed any time soon. However, the party's national general secretary Ram Madhav met former minister and Peoples Conference (PC) leader Sajjad Lone to discuss the possibilities of government formation in the state. Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the "priority is to improve the situation" in Kashmir. "We will think about government formation after the conditions improve in the Valley. We have recently withdrawn from the government," he had said.

Some of the BJP leaders have suggested that since the party was in a position to set the terms and conditions for the new government in the state, it should press for a Hindu chief minister. Gupta and minister of state in Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh, are among the names being considered. However, Ansari had earlier said that BJP's demand for a Hindu chief minister will not be accepted, and the chief minister will be a Muslim.

"In the country, everyone has a right. Anyone can vote and anyone can be chief minister. There is no bar. A Sikh or a Hindu or a Christian can become chief minister of any state," Gupta said.

About the demand made by disgruntled PDP legislators, that the agenda of alliance (AoA) between BJP and former chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, should be made a benchmark for government formation in the state, he said, "Now the government has fallen and there is no AoA in place. The new terms and conditions could be decided with those with whom the government will be formed."

Sources said that the local BJP leadership was in favour of government formation in the state, but the central leadership conveyed that it "could take time". "The priority right now seems to be the smooth conduct of Amarath Yatra," said a former minister and senior BJP leader, adding, "The decision about government formation could be announced by the party high command."