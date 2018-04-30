You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Swearing-in starts at 12 pm; 7 new ministers to be inducted

Politics FP Staff Apr 30, 2018 11:33:11 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Swearing-in starts at 12 pm; 7 new ministers to be inducted

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Cabinet reshuffle due since Kathua rape case

    The reshuffle was due ever since two BJP ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga were asked to resign due to a controversy over their participation in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

  • BJP state president Sat Sharma to be inducted today

    The BJP has also brought in Sat Sharma as a minister, as the party is looking at changing the organisational structure and elect a new president in place of Sharma. Sharma's tenure ends in December.

  • Kavinder Gupta's entry to keep Mehbooba Mufti on check

    Gupta will replace Nirmal Singh as the deputy chief minister, and is considered to be RSS' choice in the cabinet. His entry into the Council of Ministers will keep Mehbooba Mufti on check. As a Speaker, he had faced criticism for his pro-Right wing statements and he courted a controversy for blaming Rohingya Muslims for an attack on army headquarters in Jammu's Sunjwan in February

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Kavinder Gupta to take oath as the new deputy CM today

  • Governor NN Vohra to administer aath of office

    Governor NN Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to multiple new ministers in Jammu on Monday. The BJP is learnt to have communicated a list of ministers to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who has forwarded it to Raj Bhawan.

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Nirmal Singh steps down

    Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday, paving the way for Kavinder Gupta to be sworn in as Singh's replacement.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Top ministers to be left out of new cabinet

    Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, Health Minister Bali Bhagat and junior minister Priya Sethi will not be included in the new council, reports said.

  • 10:53 (IST)

    BJP state president Sat Sharma likely to be made minister

    The names doing the rounds for ministerial berths include BJP state unit president Sat Sharma, Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta, Sukhnandan Choudhary, Shakti Parihar, Rajesh Jasrota, and Ravinder Raina

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Swearing-in ceremony to begin at noon

    The swearing-in of new ministers in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's Cabinet by the governor is scheduled to held at noon at the Convention Centre instead of Raj Bhavan, as all government offices in Jammu shut down on Saturday ahead of a six-month sojourn in summer capital Srinagar

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Governor sent out official invites for swearing-in on Sunday

    The much-awaited reshuffle of the Jammu and Kashmir coalition ministry will be done on Monday, with Governor NN Vohra on Sunday extending a formal invitation for the event.

The much-awaited reshuffle of the Jammu and Kashmir coalition ministry will be done on Monday, with Governor NN Vohra on Sunday extending a formal invitation for the event.

The swearing-in of new ministers in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's Cabinet by the governor is scheduled to held at noon at the Convention Centre instead of Raj Bhavan, as all government offices in Jammu shut down on Saturday ahead of a six-month sojourn in summer capital Srinagar.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufit. AFP

File image of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufit. AFP

Vohra extended invitation to state ministers, legislators and the media for the event.

One ministerial berth that fell vacant after the dropping of then Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from the Council of Ministers will not be filled by the ruling party now.

The sources, however, did not rule out minor reallocation of portfolios among the PDP ministers.

Its coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to induct some new faces and also withdraw some of its ministers from the Council of Ministers.

The names doing the rounds for ministerial berths include BJP state unit president Sat Sharma, Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta, Sukhnandan Choudhary, Shakti Parihar, Rajesh Jasrota, and Ravinder Raina.

BJP's junior minister Sunil Sharma is likely to be elevated to Cabinet rank.

The reshuffle was due ever since two BJP Ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga were asked to resign due to a controversy over their participation in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape-murder case.

The BJP had sought and received resignations of all party ministers in the Council of Ministers though only two were forwarded to the chief minister.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 11:33 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores