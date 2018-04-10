Jammu and Kashmir BJP slams National Conference for raising autonomy demand, says it will disintegrate state

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday criticised the National Conference for raising autonomy demand, saying it will lead to a disintegration of the state.

NC president Farooq Abdullah, addressing party workers at Balakote in Poonch district on Sunday, reiterated party's demand for restoration of greater autonomy to the state.

The greater autonomy, as ensured under Article 370 of the Constitution, has sown the seeds of disintegration of the state. The emphasis on the demand shall lead to the disintegration and there is nothing communal in it, BJP state spokesperson Virender Gupta said in a statement.

He said the clock cannot be reversed back.

“The demand is only a political gimmick of the National Conference and even in the valley people do not take the demand seriously in the prevailing situation,” he said.

The BJP leader also criticised Abdullah's statement on conversion of the LoC into line of peace, saying it amounts to “undermining the integrity” of the state and that of the Indian nation.

“It is also against the will of the people of India which was expressed in the unanimous resolution of Parliament in 1994 of taking back Pakistan occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.